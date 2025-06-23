Marc Maron’s HBO Stand-Up Special Will Premiere in August

Marc Maron’s podcast may be coming to an end, but fans can expect a new stand-up special from him this summer. “Marc Maron: Panicked” will premiere on HBO on Aug. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

“I feel that this is the best work I’ve done,” Maron said in a Monday statement. “Everything came together. The direction, the production design, the shirt and the bits. HBO gets me and I’m thrilled to be presented by them.”

“Marc is one of the all-time greats. His stand-up has a way of making you laugh while also cutting right to the bone — he’s funny, raw and entirely one of a kind,” Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president of HBO Programming for Late Night and Specials, added. “We’re so happy to work with him on his second HBO special.”

“Panicked” will stand as Maron’s sixth stand-up special. Previously, the beloved comedian released 2013’s “Thinky Pain,” 2015’s “More Later,” 2017’s “Too Real,” 2020’s “End Times Fun” and 2023’s “From Bleak to Dark.” He’s also behind “Are We Good?,” a documentary about his career and journey overcoming grief and loss that premiered at SXSW, and stars in the upcoming Apple TV+ original “Stick.”

Though Maron is revered in the comedy community and has been part of major film and TV projects like “Joker” and “Glow,” the performer is best known for his podcast “WTF With Marc Maron.” Since its launch in 2009, the trendsetting podcast has seen over 50 million listeners each year with over 1,600 episodes recorded to date. Maron admitted that he and his team are “tired” when he announced that “WTF” would be coming to an end this fall, but that they are “utterly satisfied with the work we’ve done.”

“Basically, me and Brendan [McDonald], my producer, were like, ‘Look. The world is ending. We might as well enjoy some free time for the few months we’re going to have,’” the comedian told Jimmy Fallon earlier this month.