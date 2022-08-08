Margaret Cho will guest star in the upcoming third season of Showtime’s “The L Word: Generation Q,” along with Joey Lauren Adams (“Chasing Amy”), Emmy nominee Joanna Cassidy and previously announced Grammy-nominated singer Kehlani.

The series will premiere Nov. 18 on streaming and on-demand before making its on-air debut Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The “Fire Island” star will play herself as a guest host on Alice’s (Leisha Hailey) eponymous late-night talk show. A five-time Grammy and Emmy nominated actor, musician, comedian and advocate, Cho recently appeared in TV series such as “The Flight Attendant,” “Hacks” and Netflix’s comedy special “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration.” Her production company, Animal Family Productions, has multiple scripted shows in development for 2022 and beyond.

Adams will portray Taylor, a salt-of-the-earth, self-deprecating barista with a secret passion. In addition to receiving widespread and critical acclaim for her leading role in the queer rom-com “Chasing Amy,” she has appeared in more than 25 films, including “Dazed and Confused,” “Mallrats” and “Big Daddy.” She will next be seen in “Providence.”

Cassidy is Patty, Tess’ (Jamie Clayton, who has been upped to series regular) mom and a former Las Vegas showgirl currently suffering from MS and dementia. With an acting career spanning decades, Cassidy is known for her notable roles in iconic films such as “Blade Runner,” “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” and “Under Fire.” On the TV side, she is a two-time Emmy nominee for “Six Feet Under” and “Buffalo Bill.”

Kehlani will play Ivy, a makeup artist and young parent who heads up Alice’s glam team and falls for the wrong person. A multiplatinum singer, songwriter and dancer, Kehlani has picked up 20 gold and platinum RIAA certifications, tallied 5 billion streams and garnered Grammy nods for Best Urban Contemporary Album for the gold-certified 2015 mixtape “You Should Be Here” and Best R&B Performance for the 2016 platinum single “Distraction.” Her third full-length album “Blue Water Road” was released earlier this year, and they have soundtracked films such as “Suicide Squad” and “A Wrinkle in Time.”

“I’m so excited to have these icons join our sparkly cast!” showrunner and EP Marja-Lewis Ryan said in a statement.

Previous guest stars Rosie O’Donnell and Laurel Holloman also return in their recurring roles of Carrie and Tina, respectively. Based on the groundbreaking drama series “The L Word,” the sequel show continues to follow the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals), Alice Pieszecki, Shane McCutcheon (Katherine Moennig), Dani Núñez (Arienne Mandi), Micah Lee (Leo Sheng), Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Rosanny Zayas), Gigi Ghorbani (Sepideh Moafi), Angie Porter-Kennard (Jordan Hull) and Tess (Clayton) as they experience love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in Los Angeles. “The L Word: Generation Q” Season 3 is executive produced by Ryan, along with series creator Ilene Chaiken, Kristen Campo, Allyce Ozarski, Melody Derloshon and original series stars Beals, Moennig and Hailey.

In Season 2, Bette dealt with Tina and Carrie’s engagement and daughter Angie’s search for her birth father; Shane ramped up her business and her feelings for Tess; and hot new author Alice wrestled with her own complicated feelings for her book editor. Meanwhile, a newly single Dani leaned on Gigi during her father’s trial; Finley and Sophie tried to make their relationship work despite Finley’s addiction; and friends Micah and Maribel (guest star Jillian Mercado) fell hard for each other. The upcoming season will pick up after the second season finale’s cliffhanger.

Following the premiere, new episodes will continue to drop every Friday via streaming and on-demand platforms before appearing on air Sunday nights. The first four episodes will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sundays, with the remaining six episodes airing at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Sundays.