Margaret Qualley Exits Amanda Knox Series at Hulu

Margaret Qualley has exited the Amanda Knox series at Hulu, TheWrap has learned.

The “Maid” star, who was set to portray Knox in the limited series, will no longer star in the show due to scheduling conflicts.

She is currently in production on Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke’s “Honey Don’t!” with Aubrey Plaza and Chris Evans, and is set to appear in other features afterward. The news comes just days after Qualley’s films “Kinds of Kindness” and “The Substance” were selected to debut at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

The project was granted a series order by Hulu in early March, with Qualley attached as both a star and executive producer. It is unknown if Qualley will remain onboard as an EP for the series following her departure from the role.

The show, which is currently untitled, is based on the true story of Knox’s wrongful conviction for the murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher and Knox’s subsequent 16-year odyssey to set herself free, according to the official logline. The series is set to consist of eight hourlong episodes.

Knox and Kercher shared an apartment in Italy as exchange students before Kercher was murdered in 2007. Knox was convicted of the murder and spent four years in an Italian prison before she was acquitted. Knox’s story has been documented in 2016 Netflix documentary “Amanda Knox,” as well as the Lifetime movie, “Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy.”

Knox serves as an executive producer with Chris Robinson via Knox Robinson Productions, alongside Qualley, Monica Lewinsky and “This Is Us” producer KJ Steinberg, who created the series.

The series is produced by 20th Television in association with the Littlefield Company. Warren Littlefield, Lisa Harrison, Ann Johnson and Graham Littlefield also executive produce for the Littlefield Company.

Qualley is represented by CAA, Sloane Offer Weber & Dern and Relevant.

Deadline first reported the news of Qualley’s exit.