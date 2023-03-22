Production is underway on the new Prime Video series “The Sticky,” with Margo Martindale, Chris Diamantopoulos and Guillaume Cyr leading the cast of the true-story heist comedy. Inspired by the “Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist,” the story follows the 2011 theft of 70% of the global maple syrup supply – about $13 million U.S. worth of the sticky stuff.

Recent Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis will also executive produce and guest star in the series, which is produced by Blumhouse Television, Megamix, Comet Pictures and Canadian producers Sphere Media.

The show revolves around Ruth Landry (Martindale), a tough, supremely competent maple syrup farmer who’s had it with being hemmed in by the polite, bureaucratic conventions native to her country’s identity. Especially now that that very bureaucracy is threatening to take away everything she loves: Her farm, her comatose husband, and her right to freedom. With the help of Remy Bouchard (Cyr), a mild-mannered security guard, and Mike Byrne (Diamantopoulos), a low-level mobster, Ruth changes her fate—and transforms the future of her community—with the theft of millions of dollars’ worth of maple syrup.

Production is taking place in and around Montreal with Canadian directors Michael Dowse (“Goon,” “Stuber”) and Joyce Wong (“Wexford Plaza,” “Sort of”). “The Sticky” will debut sometime in 2024 on Prime Video.

Brian Donovan and Ed Herro (“American Housewife”) serve as creators and executive producers.

Additional executive producers are Jonathan Levine and Gillian Bohrer for Megamix; Jamie Lee Curtis for Comet Pictures; Josée Vallée and Bruno Dubé for Sphere Media, Inc.; Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, and Chris Dickie for Blumhouse Television; and Michael Dowse. Lauren Grant serves as co-executive producer. Russell Goldman is an associate producer for Comet Pictures.

Cyr is represented by Maxime & Alexis Vanasse at MVA. Dowse is represented in the U.S. by UTA, Fourth Wall Management, and Paul Hastings, and Great North Artists Management in Toronto. Wong is represented by CAA, Aaron Brown at Avalon Management, and Great North Artists Management in Toronto.

“The Sticky” is the latest Amazon Prime Video series to mark an investment in Canada, joining the ranks of “Upload,” “The Man in the High Castle,” “The Boys,” “Reacher” and “The Expanse,” all of which shot or currently film in Canada.