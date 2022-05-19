Margot Robbie to Star in and Produce New ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Movie for Warner Bros.

Margot Robbie is set to star in and produce a new “Ocean’s Eleven” movie for Warner Bros., according to an individual with knowledge of the project. The project is in early development and not greenlit.

Jay Roach, who directed Robbie in 2019’s “Bombshell” is attached to direct. Robbie received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress in that film.

Robbie is producing via her Lucky Chap banner with partner Tom Ackerly. Roach is also producing via his Everyman Pictures banner with exec Michelle Graham.

Carrie Solomon wrote the script. Plot details are being kept under wraps but according to the Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news, the new film is “it is known to be an ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ prequel that is set in Europe in the 1960s.”

Gary Ross, Olivia Milch and Lucky Chap’s Josey McNamara are the executive producers. Also involved in an executive producer capacity is Village Roadshow which may also co-finance the project.

The film is being eyed for a 2023 spring production start.

Robbie is currently in production on a “Barbie” movie for the studio based on the iconic toy, where she is headlining in the title role and producing.

Robbie is repped by CAA, Management 360, Aran Michael Management and Jackoway Austen. Roach is repped by WME, Mosaic and Behr Abramson.