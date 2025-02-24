‘Maria’ Wins Top Award From American Society of Cinematographers

“Maria” cinematographer Ed Lachman has won the top feature-film award at the American Society of Cinematographers’ ASC Awards, which took place on Sunday evening in Los Angeles.

The film, which charts the final week of opera diva Maria Callas’ life, is one of the five nominees in the Oscars Best Cinematography category and won in a category that also included fellow Oscar nominees “The Brutalist,” “Conclave,” “Nosferatu” and “Wicked,” as well as “Dune: Part Two” and “A Complete Unknown.”

In the 38 years that the ASC has been giving out an award for feature-film cinematography, its winner has gone on to win the Oscar for Best Cinematography a little less than half the time, with the two voting bodies agreeing 18 times and disagreeing 20 times. Recently, though, the ASC and Oscars have gone to the same film more often, with four matches in the last five years.

Jomo Fray won the Spotlight Award, which goes to smaller and often more adventurous films, for his point-of-view cinematography on “Nickel Boys.” The documentary award went to Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw for “Gaucho Gaucho.”

Television awards went to Robert Elswit for “Ripley” in the a limited or anthology series or TV movie category, Sam Mccurdy for the “Crimson Sky” episode of “Shōgun” for one-hour series and Richard Rutkowski for “Sugar” for a half-hour series. The music video award was won by Pepe Avila del Pino for the video “313” from Residente, Silvia Pérez Cruz and Penelope Cruz.

Ed Helms hosted the ceremony, which took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and also included honorary awards to Kathleen Kennedy (Board of Governors Award), Andrzej Bartkowiak (Lifetime Achievement Award), Michael Goi (Career Achievement in Television Award), Joan Churchill (Lifetime Documentary Award), John Simmons (ASC Presidents Award) and Pete Romano (Curtis Clark ASC Award).

The winners:

Theatrical Feature Film: Edward Lachman, ASC for “Maria”

Spotlight Award: Jomo Fray, “Nickel Boys”

Documentary Award: Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw, “Gaucho Gaucho”

Episode of a Half Hour Series Richard Rutkowski, ASC, “Sugar” – Episode “Starry-Eyed”

Episode of a One-Hour Regular Series: Sam Mccurdy, ASC, BSC, “Shōgun” – Episode “Crimson Sky”

Limited or Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Robert Elswit, ASC, “Ripley” – Episode “Lucio”

ASC Music Video Award: Pepe Avila del Pino, AMC, “313” (Performed by Residente, Sílvia Pérez Cruz and Penelope Cruz)