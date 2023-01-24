Marilyn Manson, ‘Game of Thrones’ Actress Esmé Bianco Reach Settlement in Her Sexual Assault Suit

Nearly 2 years after filing a lawsuit against shock rocker Marilyn Manson accusing him of rape and sexual battery, ‘Game of Thrones’ Actress Esmé Bianco has reached an out of court settlement with Manson.

The details of the settlement with Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, have not been made public. In a public statement Bianco’s attorney said in a statement, “Ms. Bianco has agreed to resolve her claims against Brian Warner and Marilyn Manson Records, Inc. in order to move on with her life and career.”

Rolling Stone first reported the settlement. Representatives for Manson and Bianco didn’t immediately respond to a request for further comment from TheWrap.

Filed in April 2021 against Manson and his former manager Tony Ciulla, Bianco’s lawsuit accused the pair of violating human trafficking laws by bringing her from London to the U.S. by enticing her for a Manson music video and a film role that never materialized.

Her lawsuit also accused Manson of giving her drugs, depriving her of sleep and food, and performing sexual acts on her when she was unconscious or unable to consent in several incidents in 2011.

Manson denied any wrongdoing at the time, as he did with multiple other accusations of sexual assault made against him around the same period of time.