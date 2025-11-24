Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Results Are What Matters to Americans: ‘Memes and Red Meat Rants Do Nothing’

Days after her public fallout with President Donald Trump and her decision to resign from Congress, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said that actions speak louder than words to American voters.

“Everyone just runs their mouths but results are the only thing that matter to the American people,” she wrote in a post to X. “Smears, lies, attacks, and name calling is childish behavior, divisive, and bad for our country. Memes and red meat rants do nothing. Actions speak louder than words.”

“Be quiet, be kind, be humble and fix the real problems that are crushing Americans,” she added. “Not foreign country’s problems. Not the donor’s problems. The American people’s problems that both political parties created and dumped on the American people.”

The Congresswoman posted a video statement to her X account Friday evening, announcing her decision to resign from Congress in January. In the video she accused “corporate and global interests” as being “Washington’s sweethearts,” while she believed she was ousted for representing the common man.

The resignation came on the heels of the congresswoman’s fall out with President Trump, who publicly rescinded his endorsement of her. She had been a vocal critic of the government shutdown, routinely calling out Speaker Mike Johnson — a decision she wholeheartedly stood by.

The longtime Trump supporter even took a shot at the president, saying “loyalty should be a two-way street.” She had strongly supported the Epstein Files Transparency Act, standing up for victims of late child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Her recent behavior was a stark contrast from the woman who donned a MAGA hat at Trump rallies just a few months ago. Some implied that maybe she was gearing up for a 2028 presidential campaign, an assumption which she shot down on X Sunday.