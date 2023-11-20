Like his “Poor Things” costar Emma Stone being feted three hours away in Palm Springs, another famed California film festival will recognize actor Mark Ruffalo, currently riding high on buzz from both “Poor Things” and the hit Netflix miniseries “All the Light We Cannot See.” The three-time Oscar nominee and Emmy winner will receive the American Riviera Award this year from the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

“Ruffalo has been such a remarkable performer for years — deserving all the honors year after year — but his go-for-broke acting in ‘Poor Things’ is a revelation,” SBIFF’s executive director Roger Durling said in a statement. “An extraordinary talent that just keeps outdoing himself.”

Ruffalo received an Emmy for playing aggrieved twins in the HBO miniseries “I Know This Much Is True” in 2020, and is thrice nominated at the Oscars, all in the Best Supporting Actor category, for “The Kids Are All Right,” “Foxcatcher” and most recently, for 2015’s Best Picture winner “Spotlight.”

He will next be seen in the sci-fi opus “Mickey 17,”, Bong Joon-ho’s long-awaited follow-up to his Best Picture-winning “Parasite.”

Last year’s American Riviera recipient was “The Whale” actor Brendan Fraser, who went on to win the Academy Award.

Ruffalo will be honored in a live ceremony on Feb. 11 at the 39th annual festival. For more information on this and other events, visit the Santa Barbara International Film Festival website.