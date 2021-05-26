Mark Rylance Joins Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Bones & All’ With Timothée Chalamet

Oscar winner Mark Rylance has joined the cast of “Bones & All,” a horror film and coming-of-age story from director Luca Guadagnino, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell also star.

“Bones & All” is filming now and is based on the book of the same name by Camille DeAngelis. Russell plays a woman named Maren Yearly who goes on a cross-country trip to search for the father she’s never met in an attempt to understand why she has the urge to kill and eat the people that love her.

Dave Kajganich (“A Bigger Splash”) wrote the script. No distributor is currently attached.

Guadagnino is also producing “Bones & All,” along with Kajganich, Francesco Melzi d’erik, Marco Morabito and Theresa Park.

Guadagnino’s last feature film was 2019’s “Suspiria,” and he’s also the director of “Call Me By Your Name” with Chalamet.

Rylance is an Oscar winner for “Bridge of Spies” and last starred in “The Trial of the Chicago 7” from Aaron Sorkin. He’s also attached to Adam McKay’s star-studded “Don’t Look Now,” a film from Focus Features called “The Outfit” and the next film from Terrence Malick, “The Way of the Wind.”

He’s represented by CAA and Peikoff Mahan.

THR first reported the news.