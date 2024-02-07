Martin Scorsese took a page out of the Spielberg playbook and finally made a sci-fi movie, or commercial rather, for the upcoming Super bowl. Watch the full 90 second extended spot in the embed above.

The logline says: “What does a highly advanced civilization have to do to get noticed around here?

Directed by the Scorsese, the spot for website builder Squarespace called “Hello Down There“ is a humorous take on capturing the essence of human life consumed by the digital world. As the spot opens, people around the world are so preoccupied by the normal barrage of digital content that they miss bold attempts by extraterrestrials to make contact. The intergalactic visitors become increasingly frustrated, until they decide to leverage Earth’s best tool for standing out and getting noticed – a beautiful Squarespace website.

“At my age, it’s a stretch finding a directorial debut. When Squarespace first approached me to create a spot, I thought this was my shot,” Scorsese said in a statement. “Let’s go big, let’s do something out of this world – space guys building a website. I’m a New Yorker. We’re busy, always on the move. Would we even notice extraterrestrials living among us? It’s going to launch on this show called Super Bowl? Supposed to be big!”

“At Squarespace, we have always said that an idea isn’t real until you make a website for it,” David Lee, Chief Creative Officer at Squarespace added. “It’s been an honor to work alongside the cinematic legend Martin Scorsese to bring this insight to life through his lens for our 10th Super Bowl campaign. Our focus on design and creativity has always been at the heart of our business and the reason why people choose us – and nothing illustrates this more than our Super Bowl campaigns.”

“Hello Down There” will run during the first half of Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday.