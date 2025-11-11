Timothée Chalamet Hustles, Flirts and Plays Ping-Pong in New ‘Marty Supreme’ Trailer

A24 released the new, official trailer for their awards-contending drama “Marty Supreme” on Tuesday, and this thing looks like a blast.

Timothée Chalamet anchors the first solo film from co-writer/director Josh Safide as the titular Marty Supreme, a hustler and table tennis star who “goes to hell and back in his pursuit of greatness.” That pursuit involves making enough money to care for his mother, wooing a couple of women and getting on the cover of a Wheaties box for his ping-pong skills.

Safdie co-wrote the film with Ronald Bronstein, and it comes just a few months after his brother Benny’s first solo effort “The Smashing Machine” also hit theaters. Josh Safdie reunites with his “Uncut Gems” cinematographer Darius Khondji here to pretty stunning results.

“Marty Supreme” premiered at the New York Film Festival to a rapturous response, which is good news for A24 as the $60 million to $70 million-budgeted film is the studio’s most expensive effort yet. Chalamet has already begun a bespoke marketing campaign for the film, much like his unique social media blitz for last year’s “A Complete Unknown,” which landed him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

Chalamet is currently shooting “Dune 3,” which hits theaters next year, but “Marty Supreme” marks his long-anticipated debut with Safdie, whose “Uncut Gems” he counts as a favorite.

Watch the trailer in the video above. “Marty Supreme” opens in theaters on Dec. 25 and also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara and Fran Drescher.