Marvel Studios is heating up its investigation into who’s been leaking “Captain America: Brave New World” spoilers, issuing a subpoena for Instagram to reveal the identity of the person behind the account responsible. Instagram account CanWeGotSomeToast uploaded footage from “Captain America: Brave New World” last week, a move that caught the attention of Marvel.

According to documents shared by the Torrent Freak news site, Marvel’s vice-president of Global Security & Content Protection has subpoenaed Instagram to reveal the identity of the person who runs the account.

Matthew Slatoff has requested the person’s identity to “identify an alleged infringer (or infringers) using the handle @canwegetsometoast who published a copyrighted image from an upcoming Marvel Studios motion picture, ‘Captain America: Brave New World,’ without authorization.”

The movie studio hasn’t always responded to leaks with such intensity, and the CanWeGetSomeToast account regularly shares leaks from Marvel and non-Marvel films on Instagram and Twitter without much reaction.

In 2023, Marvel took action after a script for “Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania” was leaked on Reddit. The studio’s MVL Film Finance LLC submitted a copyright infringement notice to Google, and the script was promptly deleted.

Earlier this month characters from the newest “Captain America” installment were revealed when McDonald’s debuted toys from the film in its Happy Meals. The five characters available in the meals are Captain America, a new Falcon, Diamondback, Ruth, and Red Hulk.

The toys likely hit the shelves so far in advance of the film due to a combination of pandemic and strike-related delays. It was originally scheduled to hit theaters on May 3 of this year, before being bumped twice. It’s now opening Valentine’s Day 2025, but the McDonald’s toy release schedule was too far gone.

The news was first shared on Instagram on April 17 by a Brazilian fast food fan account. They’ve since shown up in domestic McDonald’s Happy Meals.