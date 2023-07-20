Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ to Stream First 3 Episodes on Hulu

Three episodes of Marvel’s “Secret Invasion” will stream on Hulu ahead of the finale of the Disney+ series. The episodes “Resurrection,” “Promises” and “Betrayed” are set to stream from Friday, July 21, through Aug. 17.

The move marks the first time a Marvel series for Disney+ gets the Hulu treatment. The sibling streamer previously featured the “Star Wars” series “Andor” for two weeks in the fall following its strong performance on Disney+.

The show, which is set in the MCU’s present day, follows Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury as he learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls.

Fury is joined by allies including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

In addition to Jackson, “Secret Invasion” stars Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle.

The series is directed by Ali Selim and executive produced by Selim, Jackson, Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kyle Bradstreet and Brian Tucker. Bradstreet also serves as head writer, while Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams and Brant Englestein serve as co-executive producers.

In addition to “Secret Invasion” landing on Hulu, “Ms. Marvel” is set to make its broadcast television debut on ABC in August. The first three episodes of “Ms. Marvel” will air from 8 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET on Aug. 5, while the final three will air at the same time on Aug. 12.