‘Mass Effect’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon MGM Studios

A TV adaptation of EA’s best-selling sci-fi video game franchise “Mass Effect” is in the works at Amazon MGM Studios.

The project will be written and executive produced by Daniel Casey (“10 Cloverfield Lane,” “F9: The Fast Saga,” “Kin”). Other executive producers include Karim Zreik (“Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones,” “Luke Cage,” “The Punisher,” “Legion”) under his Cedar Tree Productions banner’s overall deal, Ari Arad (“Borderlands,” “Uncharted,” “Ghost in the Shell,” “Iron Man,” “Ghost Rider”) and EA’s Michael Gamble.

News of the TV series was first revealed back in 2021, but there had been no updates since then. There have also been various failed attempts to adapt the game into a feature film. Specific plot details for the upcoming series have not been disclosed.

The video game franchise depicts a distant future where humanity and several alien civilizations have colonized the galaxy using technology left behind by advanced precursor civilizations.

The first three games in the triology follow Commander Shepard, who attemps to save the Milky Way Galaxy from a race of ancient, hibernating machines known as the Reapers. The first installment, released in 2007, follows Shepard’s investigation of Saren Arterius, one of the Reapers’ agents. “Mass Effect 2,” which was released in 2010, begins two years later and follows Shepard’s forces battling the Collectors, an alien race abducting human colonies to facilitate the Reapers’ return. “Mass Effect 3,” released in 2012, depicts a war between the Reapers and the rest of the galaxy.

In addition to the trilogy, a fourth game was released in 2017 called “Mass Effect: Andromeda,” which featured a new setting and cast of characters. A fifth game is in active development. Additionally, the franchise has spawned multiple mobile games, as well as an animated film, novels, comic books and other media.

The franchise is developed by BioWare and published by EA.