‘Matlock’ Welcomes Melanie Lynskey for Surprise Season 2 Guest Role

Note: This story contains spoilers from “Matlock” Season 2, Episode 4.

“Matlock” welcomed Melanie Lynskey into its ensemble cast, playing a hilariously key role in Season 2’s ongoing mystery.

Episode 4, titled “Piece of My Heart,” saw as Matty (Kathy Bates) continued her investigation into Senior (Beau Bridges) and a mysterious trip overseas that could take him down. That led her to meet up with makeup artist Debra Palmer (Lynskey), a woman from Senior’s past she hoped to milk for information.

One conversation put Matty on the makeup chair, leading to an intense makeover. Another meeting ended with Matty and Debra dueting a karaoke jam — which happened to be the same song our titular lawyer also sang with her late daughter, as revealed via flashbacks. But Debra ended up being more evasive than Matty realized, repeatedly not answering questions about her former beau and blocking Matty’s number by the end of the episode after a run-in at the karaoke bar with Olympia (Skye P. Marshall).

Lynskey’s guest appearance on the CBS legal drama was not teased by the network ahead of Thursday’s airing. It’s unclear if the “Yellowjackets” star will reprise the role in future episodes. CBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The possibility of Lynskey joining the cast loomed over the show from the start, given her real-life husband Jason Ritter is a series regular. The actor spoke about having to avoid telling Lynskey spoilers from the plot in various interviews during Season 1, and series creator Jennie Snyder Urman also spoke about wanting to find the perfect role for the Emmy-nominated actress.

“Obviously I want Melanie Lynskey to come on and play a fun character,” she told TVLine in May, adding her hopes to do the same with Edwin Hodge, Marshall’s husband and an “FBI: Most Wanted” alum.

“Matlock” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and streams the next day on Paramount+.