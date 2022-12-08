Matt Damon and Casey Affleck will play a pair of thieves in “The Instigators” for Apple Original Films and director Doug Liman.

Damon and Ben Affleck will produce for their freshly minted production company Artists Equity, with Jeff Robinov and John Graham (Studio 8) and Kevin Walsh (The Walsh Company) also serving as producers. Casey Affleck developed the project with Robinov and Graham.

Based on a script by Chuck Maclean (“City on a Hill”), “The Instigators” follows two robbers who go on the run with one of their therapists after a burglary job goes south.

The film reunites frequent collaborators Damon and Casey Affleck, who last worked together with Walsh on “Manchester By The Sea.” They first appeared onscreen together in Damon and Ben Affleck’s Oscar-winning drama “Good Will Hunting” and went on to co-star in three “Ocean’s Eleven” films.

Liman directed Damon in the first “Bourne Identity” film, and has served as an executive producer of the franchise. Last year, he directed “Chaos Walking” and “Locked Down.” Upcoming projects include “The Recruit” series; “Everest,” starring Ewan McGregor; a remake of “Road House” led by Jake Gyllenhaal; and an untitled space movie with Tom Cruise.

