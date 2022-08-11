Matt Galsor

Matt Galsor Talks Going From Roger Corman B-Movies to Being Tom Cruise’s ‘Maverick’ Attorney

by | August 11, 2022 @ 2:21 PM

Office With a View: The deal broker says ”it was a total accident“ starting with the low-budget shop before going on to rep Hollywood’s biggest names

Entertainment attorney Matt Galsor, partner in Century City-based firm Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger, spoke no English when he arrived in Los Angeles from Ukraine with his family in 1992 following decades living among the many Soviet Jewish refuseniks denied the right to emigrate to Israel, the United States and other countries beginning in the 1970s.

They came to Los Angeles to join other family members, not because it was the heart of Hollywood. Galsor learned English, went on to get his B.A. at UCLA and attended Columbia in New York. He wasn’t thinking about the entertainment biz when he decided to return to L.A. — and landed his first job with B-movie king Roger Corman, known for titillating titles including “Little Shop of Horrors,” “The Man With the X-Ray Eyes” and “Attack of the Crab Monster.”

Diane Haithman

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

