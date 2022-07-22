Legion M Jeff Annison Paul Scanlan

Courtesy of Karen Annison/Legion M

Legion M Founders: ‘It’s Amazing How Many Decisions’ Are Made by One or Two Executives

by | July 22, 2022 @ 9:30 AM

Office With a View: ”We just feel like there’s got to be a better way,“ the ”fan-owned“ studio’s Jeff Annison tells TheWrap

Legion M co-founders Paul Scanlan and Jeff Annison will be the first to tell you great art isn’t made by committee.

The studio behind cult hits like “Mandy,” “Colossal” and “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” believes that its “fan-owned” approach to movie making can disrupt the way Hollywood thinks about franchises, leaning on its own loyal network of like-minded fans and investors to take risks and make smart, data-driven decisions about emerging filmmakers and original stories that the average film executive wouldn’t.

Become a member to read more.

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • brian.welk@thewrap.com • Twitter: @brianwelk

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Rocks Comic-Con Crowd With Live Musical Performance, New Story Details

‘For All Mankind’ Topples ‘Ted Lasso’ to Become Apple TV+’s Most In-Demand Show | Charts
lord-of-the-rings-the-rings-of-power-orcs

Sauron Arrives in Action-Packed New Trailer for Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series (Video)

Why ‘Marcel the Shell With Shoes On’ Is a Prime Example of A24’s Brand Strength | Charts
Moon Girl (Marvel/Disney+

‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur': Maya Hawke, Wesley Snipes and Pamela Adlon Join Voice Cast as Guest Stars (Video)
The stars of 'Wheel of Time' (Amazon Prime Video)

‘Wheel of Time’ Nabs Early Season 3 Renewal From Amazon
"National Treasure" (Disney+)

First Trailer for ‘National Treasure’ Disney+ Series Introduces a New Heroine (Video)
Sarah Michelle Gellar (Getty Images)

Sarah Michelle Gellar to Executive Produce and Star In Paramount+ Series ‘Wolf Pack’

‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Teaser Trailer Promises ‘Pain’ and ‘Chaos’ for Beacon Hill (Video)
dungeons-and-dragons-chris-pine-rege-jean-page

Chris Pine Leads a Ragtag Group of Misfits in ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Trailer (Video)
Shows Leaving Netflix NCIS Breaking Bad New Girl

When 10 Popular Netflix Series Are Set to Leave the Service – and Why It Matters (Exclusive)