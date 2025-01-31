Matthew Lillard Sets ‘Scream 7’ Return 29 Years Later

Matthew Lillard is set to return in “Scream 7,” 29 years after appearing in the first iteration of the mega-slasher franchise, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Lillard originally starred as Stu Macher, one of two Ghostface killers alongside Skeet Ulrich’s Billy Loomis, in Wes Craven’s original “Scream.” His character appeared to die in the film’s climatic finale after being electrocuted and having a TV dropped on his head.

Plot details for “Scream 7” are being kept under wraps, including how Lillard’s character will factor into the story. Lillard joins a cast which includes Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Mason Gooding, and new cast members Isabel May, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Sam Rechner and Anna Camp. “Scream 3” alum Scott Foley also joined the cast earlier on Thursday.

The seventh installment of the classic franchise will be released on Feb. 27, 2026.

Created by Kevin Williamson alongside the late Wes Craven, “Scream” became one of the defining horror series of the 1990s for its satire of slasher film tropes.

Williamson is directing with Guy Busick writing (after “Scream 5” and “VI” co-director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin’s exit). Project X Entertainment’s James Vanderbilt, William Sherak and Paul Neinstein are producing.

After the release of “Scream 4” in 2011, the series remained dormant for over a decade until it was brought back to life in 2022 by Paramount and Spyglass with a fifth installment that saw newcomers Melissa Barrera, Jack Quaid, Mikey Madison and Jenna Ortega join Campbell, Courteney Cox and fellow longtime series stars David Arquette. The film was a success, grossing $138 million against a $24 million budget and bridged a gap between generations with Gen Z moviegoers flocking to see the ’90s franchise in theaters.

Lillard is repped by Verve, Strand Entertainment, and Heller Law.