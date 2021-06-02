Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Flea, Rory Scovel, Samara Weaving, Eric Roberts, P.J. Byrne and Damon Gupton round out the cast of Damien Chazelle’s Old Hollywood epic “Babylon” at Paramount Pictures, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

The group joins the cast of Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Katherine Waterston who were previously announced.

While plot details are still being kept under wraps, the film is reportedly a period drama set in the late 1920s and early ’30s in Hollywood at the turn in the movie industry between silents and talkies.

Chazelle wrote the script and will direct “Babylon.”

“Babylon” will be produced by Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe, Marc Platt and Tobey Maguire.

“Babylon” is Chazelle’s follow-up to his feature “First Man,” which starred Ryan Gosling in a biopic about the first man on the moon Neil Armstrong.

Minghella can currently be seen in Lionsgate’s horror movie “Spiral” and is also currently starring on the fourth season of Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Minghella is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Weaving will next be seen playing Scarlett in GI Joe spinoff “Snake Eyes,” which opens in July. Weaving is repped by WME, Untitled, and Ziffren Brittenham.

Flea is best known as the bassist of the legendary Red Hot Chili Peppers. Flea has starred in movies over the years such as “Back to the Future” and “Toy Story 4.” Flea is repped by Innovative Artists.

Haas previously starred in Chazelle’s “First Man” and will next be seen in “Midnight in the Switchgrass.” Haas is repped by APA, LBI, and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.

“Babylon” will open theatrically in limited release on Christmas Day 2022 and will open wide on Jan. 6, 2023.

Deadline first reported the news.