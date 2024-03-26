“ER” star Noah Wyle will reteam with John Wells on a new Max medical series.

Wyle will star in and executive produce “The Pitt,” which hails from John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Max has granted a straight-to-series order to the 15-episode drama, the streamer announced Tuesday.

The new series is described as a “realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh,” according to the official logline.

R. Scott Gemmill (“NCIS: Los Angeles,” “ER,” “JAG”) will serve as showrunner, and is set to write the first episode of the series. Gemmill will executive produce alongside Wyle and Wells (“Shameless,” “The West Wing,” “ER”). Gemmill, Wyle and Wells will reunite after working together on “ER,” with Wells serving as the NBC medical drama’s showrunner and EP from the start, while Gemmill joined in the show’s sixth season.

“We are grateful to Warner Bros. Television and Max for giving us this opportunity to return to the world of urban medicine,” Gemmill, Wyle and Wells said in a joint statement. “The myriad of challenges facing the doctors, nurses, technicians, patients and their families who work in the trenches of modern medicine have become only more pronounced in the decade and a half since we last visited their stories. We’re thrilled to be able to return to this world with the support of our partners and are looking forward to pushing the boundaries of dramatic realism and medical accuracy in following the lives of these heroic men and women.”

Additional EPs from John Wells Productions include Erin Jontow (“Animal Kingdom,” “Maid,” “Shameless”), Simran Baidwan (“Manifest,” “Ordinary Joe,” “The Good Doctor,” “Chicago Med”) and Michael Hissrich (“Shameless,” “The West Wing,” “Third Watch”). John Wells Productions is currently under an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television.

“Collaborating with the visionary talents of John Wells, R. Scott Gemmill, and Noah Wyle to develop this new series has already been an exhilarating process,” head of Max Original Programming Sarah Aubrey said in a statement. “Their passion, creativity and dedication to storytelling elevate every aspect of the project, and together, we’re poised to deliver a compelling and authentic portrayal of today’s medical world that will captivate audiences and leave a lasting impact.”

“It’s no secret Scott, Noah and John know how to make great television. When they came to us with the idea of reinvigorating the medical TV genre with a fresh, realistic look at today’s modern hospitals, we knew we had to jump on it,” Warner Bros. Television chairman and CEO Channing Dungey said. “Their all-star collaboration, along with their impeccable storytelling and unwavering passion they bring to every project, is the perfect prescription for this show to become the next great medical drama. We are thankful to our partners at Max, and we can’t wait for audiences to see this show.”