The Beach Boys Land Disney+ Documentary

The Beach Boys are headed to Disney+ in a new documentary slated to premiere on May 24.

The project is described as a “celebration of the legendary band that revolutionized pop music, and the iconic, harmonious sound they created that personified the California dream, captivating fans for generations and generations to come” that traces the group from their humble family beginnings.

Founded in Hawthorne, California in 1961, The Beach Boys were originally comprised of the three teenaged Wilson brothers: Brian, Carl, and Dennis, their cousin Mike Love, and school friend Al Jardine. In 1962, neighbor David Marks joined the group when Jardine left the group to go to college.

The Beach Boys signed with Capitol Records in July 1962 and released their first album, “Surfin’ Safari,” that same year. Jardine returned to the group in summer 1963 and Marks departed. In 1965, Bruce Johnston joined the band when Brian Wilson retired from touring to focus on writing and producing for the group.

The Beach Boys went on to become one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful bands of all time, with over 100 million records sold worldwide. Between the 1960s and today, they had over 80 songs chart worldwide, 36 of them in the US Top 40 (the most by a US rock band), and four topping the Billboard Hot 100. The group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 and are the recipients of The Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award.

The Disney+ documentary features never-before-seen footage and all-new interviews with Brian Wilson, Love, Jardine, Marks and Johnston, as well as music business luminaries including Lindsey Buckingham, Janelle Monáe, Ryan Tedder and Don Was.

Viewers will also hear from Carl and Dennis Wilson in their own words, see a new interview with Blondie Chaplin and hear audio from Ricky Fataar.

“The Beach Boys” is produced by Kennedy/Marshall and White Horse Pictures.

Frank Marshall, Irving Azoff, Nicholas Ferrall, Jeanne Elfant Festa and Aly Parker serve as producers, while Nigel Sinclair, Mark Monroe, Tony Rosenthal, Cassidy Hartmann, Glen Zipper, Thom Zimny, Beth Collins, Jimmy Edwards, Susan Genco, Marc Cimino, Jody Gerson, Bruce Resnikoff, and Ben J. Murphy serve as executive producers. Marshall also serves as director alongside Thom Zimny, while Monroe serves as writer.