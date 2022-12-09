‘Mean Girls’ Movie Musical Adds Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp and More to Cast￼

Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho and Jaquel Spivey have joined the ensemble cast of Paramount Pictures’ new “Mean Girls” film based on the Tony-nominated Broadway musical in the roles of Cady, Regina, Janis and Damian.

Arturo Perez and Samantha Jayne are directing with Tina Fey writing the adaptation. Plot details for the adaptation, produced by Fey and Lorne Michaels, are being kept under wraps. Of course, the 2004 film, “Mean Girls,” focused on the story of Cady Heron, who moves to suburban Illinois after being homeschooled in Africa, and wants to be popular. She takes on The Plastics and becomes frenemies with Regina George. But soon, she learns the hard way that you just shouldn’t mess with the Queen Bee.

Paramount Pictures is adapting the new film for Paramount+.

Erin David, Caroline Maroney, and Micah Frank are overseeing for Broadway Video, and Eric Gurian and Jeff Richmond for Little Stranger.

The upcoming film is based on the stage musical “Mean Girls” written by Fey, with music by Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin.

The original “Mean Girls” was directed by Mark Waters and starred Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, Lizzy Caplan, Jonathan Bennett and Daniel Franzese. The film grossed $129 million worldwide and is now considered a cult hit. A direct-to-video sequel, “Mean Girls 2,” premiered on ABC Family in 2011.

The Broadway adaptation premiered in March 2018.