Lionsgate Promotes Amanda Kozlowski to Film Marketing Chief

Lionsgate has promoted longtime executive strategist and interim head of marketing Amanda Kozlowski to president of worldwide marketing for its motion picture group. She will continue to report to film division chair Adam Fogelson, with whom she has worked closely over the past several years.

During her interim tenure, Kozlowski has overseen the marketing campaigns for several hit Lionsgate films that have broken the studio out of its 2024 slump and made it a player at the box office again, including the Francis Lawrence-directed adaptation of “The Long Walk,” the sequel “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t,” Paul Feig’s “The Housemaid,” starring Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney, and most recently “Michael,” which has already grossed more than $180 million in 10 days of domestic release.

Those campaigns have focused on off-beat stunt screenings and marketing events to raise awareness for the film. “The Long Walk,” for example, had a stunt screening at The Culver Theater where influencers had to walk on treadmills for the duration of the film. For “The Housemaid,” attendees at early screenings were given plates and invited to smash them at key moments in the film.

“When I arrived at Lionsgate, I recognized Amanda’s talent and leadership abilities and have relied on her ever since as a trusted advisor. I could not be more proud to see her officially step into this role. She has more than earned it,” Fogelson said. “Amanda brings a totally fresh, modern, and distinctive approach to marketing that is uniquely suited for this moment. Her passion for film, keen intelligence, and sharp strategic instincts, combined with her storytelling ability and her deeply collaborative spirit, have earned her the trust of filmmakers, staff, and her peers.”

Alongside Kozlowski’s promotion, fellow executives Nasim Cambron and Jack Teed have each been promoted to key roles on the marketing team, reporting to Kozlowski. Cambron has been promoted to executive vice president of worldwide marketing and publicity, while Teed has been promoted to executive vice president of worldwide marketing and creative advertising. Cambron will continue to report to Fogelson on studio communications.

“Nasim and Jack have been invaluable strategic partners to both Amanda and me throughout our extended run of hit films, and I’m pleased to recognize their achievements as well. Combined with our other marketing leaders and incredible team, I can’t wait to see all that this group accomplishes together,” Fogelson added.

Kozlowski joined Lionsgate in 2008 as a junior brand marketing manager in Home Entertainment, a department she rose to lead within 10 years. As part of that division, she helped grow Lionsgate’s limited-release theatrical and multiplatform business into a key value driver for the studio. Her prior marketing roles include serving as interim co-lead of theatrical marketing when Fogelson joined Lionsgate in 2022, collaborating closely with him on campaigns and supporting his transition to the company as his chief of staff.

“I am incredibly grateful to Adam, whose combined love of art and artists, savvy business sense, and deep humanity make him one of one. I look forward to our continuing to challenge and inspire each other daily,” Kozlowski said. “To Jack, Nasim, and the entire marketing team—you are the best in the business, and I am humbled by your boldness, brilliance, and unwavering commitment to doing right by our films, filmmakers and audiences.”