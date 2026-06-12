Bari Weiss Appoints Trevor Phillips as Senior Global Affairs Correspondent at CBS News

CBS News has a new Senior Global Affairs Correspondent in award-winning journalist Trevor Phillips, editor-in-chief Bari Weiss and president Tom Cibrowski announced on Friday.

“Trevor Phillips cuts through the noise. His decades-long career is a masterclass in seeing beyond groupthink and pursuing the truth,” Weiss said in a statement. “Trevor’s deep knowledge of geopolitics and history will be an incredible asset at CBS News, where he’ll quickly become an indispensable voice for audiences across all platforms.”

“CBS News is a global leader in making sense of events around the world for Americans,” Phillips added. “I’m honored to be joining such a storied institution with a mandate to bring impartial reporting, analysis and journalism to audiences that increasingly need to understand how global affairs impact their daily lives.”

Phillips is a three-time Royal Television Society Journalism Awards winner and a former U.K. politician who earned his OBE in 1999 and was even knighted in 2022. He most recently served as host of “Sunday Morning” on Sky News since 2023 (formerly “Trevor Phillips on Sunday” between 2021-22).

His hiring comes following weeks of trepidation within the newsroom as Weiss made stark changes to “60 Minutes” after becoming EIC in October.

In the last month, executive producer Tanya Simon, executive editor Draggan Mihailovich and correspondents Scott Pelley, Cecilia Vega and Sharyn Alfonsi have all been let go. New EP Nick Bilton has since promoted longtime staffer Maria Gavrilovic to senior producer and brought in consultants of his own, while producer Michael Gavshon is reportedly expected to leave by the end of the month

Lesley Stahl, Bill Whitaker and Jon Wertheim intend to remain with the newsmagazine when it returns for Season 59 this fall on CBS, even though they do not endorse “the existing power structure” at the network.