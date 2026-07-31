Brent Lang to Replace Dana Harris-Bridson as IndieWire Editor-in-Chief

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A shakeup is underway at IndieWire, the Penske publication dedicated to independent film and TV. Veteran entertainment journalist Brent Lang has been named the site’s new editor-in-chief, replacing longtime editorial leader Dana Harris-Bridson, parent company Penske Media announced Friday.

Lang joins IndieWire effective Aug. 17 after serving as executive editor at sister publication Variety, where he helped oversee the outlet’s film and entertainment coverage. Harris-Bridson had led IndieWire since 2011.

Senior writer Matt Donnelly has been promoted to executive editor of film for Variety, succeeding Lang.

Both Donnelly and Lang previously worked at TheWrap.

The leadership change is an internal move within Penske Media. Lang moves from the much-larger Variety, with a staff of over 200, to overseeing IndieWire’s smaller newsroom of just under 25 staffers.

It’s the latest change at IndieWire, which laid off three top editors last year and remains the much smaller operation in the larger Penske portfolio of entertainment trades, which also includes The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline.

It’s also the latest change for Variety, which saw co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh promoted to co-president last fall. He also remains co-editor-in-chief alongside Cynthia Littleton.

Owner Jay Penske has been making several moves over the last 12 months, including offloading TV Line and buying Vox media brands Eater, The Verge, SB Nation, Popsugar, The Dodo, Punch, Thrillist, Vox Studios and Vox Creative.

“I’m deeply honored to take the editorial helm of a brand I’ve admired for many years,” said Lang in a statement. “IndieWire has long stood for smart, distinctive, and fearless journalism, and it has built an extraordinary legacy by championing artists, elevating emerging voices, and covering the industry with depth and conviction. I have enormous respect for IndieWire’s founder, Eugene Hernandez, and for Dana Harris-Bridson’s profound contributions. They are responsible for building a world-class brand.”

Lang continued: “At a time of great change across media and entertainment, I believe there is tremendous opportunity ahead for a brand that has always believed in bold ideas, fresh perspectives, and the enduring power of great storytelling.”

“It’s been the privilege of my career to help lead this team and this brand to where it is today,” said Harris-Bridson. “I’m proud of everything we built together, and I’m energized by what’s next.”