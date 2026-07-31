Home > Media & Platforms > Journalism

Brent Lang to Replace Dana Harris-Bridson as IndieWire Editor-in-Chief

The veteran journalist previously served as Variety’s executive editor

Brent Lang (Credit: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)
Brent Lang (Credit: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

A shakeup is underway at IndieWire, the Penske publication dedicated to independent film and TV. Veteran entertainment journalist Brent Lang has been named the site’s new editor-in-chief, replacing longtime editorial leader Dana Harris-Bridson, parent company Penske Media announced Friday.

Lang joins IndieWire effective Aug. 17 after serving as executive editor at sister publication Variety, where he helped oversee the outlet’s film and entertainment coverage. Harris-Bridson had led IndieWire since 2011.

Senior writer Matt Donnelly has been promoted to executive editor of film for Variety, succeeding Lang.

Both Donnelly and Lang previously worked at TheWrap.

The leadership change is an internal move within Penske Media. Lang moves from the much-larger Variety, with a staff of over 200, to overseeing IndieWire’s smaller newsroom of just under 25 staffers.

It’s the latest change at IndieWire, which laid off three top editors last year and remains the much smaller operation in the larger Penske portfolio of entertainment trades, which also includes The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline.

Jay Penske and reigning Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser (Getty Images/Christopher Smith for TheWrap)
Read Next
HFPA Sues Penske Over 'Fraudulent' Golden Globes Takeover, Shaking Up Awards Landscape

It’s also the latest change for Variety, which saw Executive Editor Tatiana Siegel exit the publication for the California Post’s Page Six in January and co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh promoted to co-president last fall. Setoodeh also remains co-editor-in-chief alongside Cynthia Littleton.

Those internal shifts additionally came amid several years of high-profile cuts across Penske’s Hollywood trade brands, most notably at The Hollywood Reporter.

Owner Jay Penske has elsewhere been making several moves over the last 12 months, including offloading TV Line and buying Vox media brands Eater, The Verge, SB Nation, Popsugar, The Dodo, Punch, Thrillist, Vox Studios and Vox Creative.

“I’m deeply honored to take the editorial helm of a brand I’ve admired for many years,” said Lang in a statement. “IndieWire has long stood for smart, distinctive, and fearless journalism, and it has built an extraordinary legacy by championing artists, elevating emerging voices, and covering the industry with depth and conviction. I have enormous respect for IndieWire’s founder, Eugene Hernandez, and for Dana Harris-Bridson’s profound contributions. They are responsible for building a world-class brand.”

Lang continued: “At a time of great change across media and entertainment, I believe there is tremendous opportunity ahead for a brand that has always believed in bold ideas, fresh perspectives, and the enduring power of great storytelling.”

“It’s been the privilege of my career to help lead this team and this brand to where it is today,” said Harris-Bridson. “I’m proud of everything we built together, and I’m energized by what’s next.” 

Read Next
Washington Post Opinion Editor Adam O'Neal to Step Down After One Year

A.J. Katz

A.J. Katz is Media Editor at TheWrap covering the business of television, print, digital and social media. He previously spent eight years at Adweek, leading coverage of the television news industry. He later served as editor-in-chief of LateNighter before joining MS NOW in audience strategy and program research.

Please wait while we verify your access…

Comments