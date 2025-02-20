IndieWire Lays Off 3 Top Editors

IndieWire laid off three top employees on Thursday, TheWrap has learned. Those exiting the outlet are Executive Editor of News Tony Maglio, TV Executive Editor Erin Strecker and Tom Brueggemann, IndieWire’s box office editor.

The cuts are the latest to hit one of Penske Media Corporation’s outlets, after Variety laid off three newsroom staffers in October and The Hollywood Reporter laid off several employees last summer.

PMC reps did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The news of their exits was announced to IndieWire staffers early Thursday afternoon. One person with knowledge of the announcement said the staffers were shocked by the layoffs, with all three editors described as well-liked among the IndieWire team.

Maglio joined the entertainment-focused site in 2022, becoming the first-ever executive editor of business coverage at a PMC outlet at the time. His duties expanded in 2024 when IndieWire’s news coverage merged with its business coverage. Prior to IndieWire, Maglio worked at TheWrap for nine years; he was TV editor for his last four years at the company.

Strecker joined IndieWire as the executive editor of TV coverage in 2022, coming over from Mashable, where she had spent the previous five years of her career. And Brueggemann had been IndieWire’s box office editor since 2016.

Thursday’s layoffs add to a brutal start to 2025 for the media industry. Forbes cut 5% of its staff in late January, and Vox was recently hit by its third round of job cuts in just two months; The Washington Post and the Huffington Post also laid off employees last month.

This recent stretch follows an ugly 2024 in which nearly 15,000 media jobs were eliminated.