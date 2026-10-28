Jon Stewart Makes Midterm Plea to Vote Against Trump: ‘Send a Message to This Reckless S—tshow of an Administration’

Election Day draws near, and Jon Stewart has one final plea for his “Weekly Show” podcast listeners: “Please, please for the love of God, get out there and vote.”

But that plea came with some conditions on Tuesday.

“I’d like to frame it as a, ‘However you’ll vote,’ but I don’t mean that,” he said. “I mean it as, please send a message to this reckless s–tshow of an administration that enough is enough, that we have had it, that it is time for someone to step up and provide, I believe the framers referred to them as checks and balances, on this utterly imperious administration.”

Stewart gave this urgent message in a clip posted to social media on Tuesday, a day before the Wednesday episode of his podcast drops — and exactly one week before Election Day. The host of “The Daily Show” opened the clip by singing a snippet of the revolutionary song “Do You Hear the People Sing” from the hit musical “Les Misérables.” He soon pivoted away from election talk to the equally urgent conversation of AI.

“That is the spiel for today. We are not talking about the election today. We will be talking about other doomsday scenarios — financial ones, in particular, about AI,” Stewart said. “I know we’ve talked a little bit on the program about catastrophic outcomes of AI in terms of bad actors or in terms of the AI itself turning on us. This deals more with the real-world implications of AI economically and financially.”

You can watch the full preview clip below:

“For the love of god, get out there and vote.” Jon has a message for 2026 voters, plus an all-new podcast on AI’s looming threat to our financial institutions with Ed Zitron. Drops tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/OcmejJUQhI — The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart (@weeklyshowpod) October 27, 2026

Of course, Stewart has never been one to take it easy on Trump or his administration during his second term. On his Monday evening installment of “The Daily Show,” the political commentator recalled Trump’s 2024 election slogan of “Kamala is for they/them. President Trump is for you,” before taking a dig at the president’s economy.

“Trump never really told you who you was, did he?” Stewart asked. “Because my guess is, given the state of our economy, you might have foolishly thought that you meant you, the people. But after two years in office, it’s clear who you turned out to be. You was actually them. Yeah, billionaires like Elon Musk. They’ve done great. He was recently promoted to trillionaire.”