Megyn Kelly Torches MS NOW Journalist Over Nancy Guthrie Misinformation Claims: ‘Twit Reporter’ | Video

Megyn Kelly ripped into MS NOW reporter Alex Tabet as a “twit” for criticizing influencers on the scene in the Nancy Guthrie case for spreading “misinformation.”

The conservative commentator issued her scathing rebuke Monday, noting on “The Megyn Kelly Show” that the last thing media should do is ease off the pressure in this case.

“I’ve never heard of this f–ker before, but I’m going to play you this person’s soundbite,” Kelly said. “This is the new MS NOW and its reporter Alex Tabet over the weekend.”

In the clip, Tabet is seen reporting from Arizona and explaining how the media presence, including influencers, is causing misinformation to spread regarding Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. Specifically, Tabet bemoaned on-air that he has heard influencers “saying things that are not based in fact.”

Kelly, who has been following the Guthrie case closely and regularly offering her opinions on the investigation, did not take kindly to the MS NOW reporter’s criticism.

“Oh my god. Of all the networks to be lecturing us on disinformation,” Kelly said. “So, we’re not going to be taking lessons from you, twit reporter on how to handle a news story. And the nerve of this asshole to try to chide the influencers and the podcasters, who are out there trying to cover this case, into doing it more like [MS NOW] or not doing it at all. It’s thanks to them that we have half the interest in this case. They’re the ones who are following around law enforcement.”

As Kelly continued, she noted that she often listens to the influencers on the ground and grabs from them what she views “is valuable.”

“They’ve been invaluable to us,” she added. “And rather than dumping all over them because you think you have all the answers at MS NOW, you might open up your eyes and ears and take a listen to what they’re reporting.” Watch her full commentary below.

Kelly’s defense comes after repeated criticism of the media circus that has evolved in Tucson following the disappearance of “Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie’s mother, who was last seen on the evening of Jan. 31.

Earlier on Monday, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos came to the defense of the Guthrie family amid growing conspiracy theories that one of them could’ve been involved in the suspected kidnapping.

“To be clear… the Guthrie family — to include all siblings and spouses — has been cleared as possible suspects in this case. The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case,” he said in a statement. “To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple.”

He added: “I’m begging you the media to honor your profession and report with some sense of compassion and professionalism.”

Still, the fascination in the case seems to only be growing, as no arrests have been made in the last 16 days.

Nancy was last seen near her Tucson-area home on the evening of Jan. 31 before she was reported missing at around noon local time the next day on Feb. 1.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI have since shared images and video of a masked, gloved suspect outside of her home early that morning. Additionally, authorities believe they have located the gloves that appear to be the ones from the doorbell surveillance footage and have submitted them for DNA testing.