CNN Obtains Video of Mitch McConnell Being Loaded Into Ambulance on Stretcher

CNN aired newly obtained video on Friday showing Sen. Mitch McConnell being wheeled into an ambulance outside his Kentucky home after the June 14 medical emergency that has kept the 84-year-old Republican out of public view for nearly a month.

The footage captures emergency responders outside McConnell’s residence as ambulances, firefighters and Capitol Police responded to the scene. According to CNN, a neighbor watched the response unfold before seeing someone getting carried from the home on a stretcher about 30 minutes later. The witness said another neighbor identified the person as McConnell upon seeing his face.

CNN congressional correspondent Annie Grayer reported that emergency dispatch audio from that morning shows first responders were called to the home for an unconscious person in cardiac arrest who required CPR.

McConnell has not appeared publicly since the incident. His office has repeatedly issued the same brief statement saying the longtime politician remains hospitalized, is recovering and is “working closely with his staff,” without providing additional details about his condition or a timeline for his return to the Senate.

The lack of updates has fueled mounting speculation online. Earlier this week, far-right conservative activist Laura Loomer claimed on X that McConnell was “brain dead” and would not return to Congress.

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Several prominent Republicans have pushed back against those claims, however, including Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso and former McConnell adviser and CNN personality Scott Jennings, each of whom said they recently spoke with McConnell by phone.

Separately, NewsNation’s Jackie Koppell reported that a source familiar with McConnell’s condition said the senator is alive, “mentally fine,” and recovering in rehab. According to the source, doctors remain focused on his physical recovery, and while a return to the Capitol next week has not been ruled out, it is considered unlikely.

McConnell served as Senate Republican leader from 2007-2025 before stepping down from leadership. He has faced increased scrutiny and questions over his health following several public medical episodes over recent years. His office has not commented on the CNN report.