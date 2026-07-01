Paula Reid to Exit CNN Before Paramount Takes Control | Report

Paula Reid, CNN’s chief legal affair correspondent, is set to exit the news network ahead of Paramount finalizing its merger with Warner Bros. Discovery.

According to multiple media outlets, Reid has chosen to leave CNN before the pending Paramount-WBD deal puts David Ellison’s company in control of the news network.

Reid reportedly was given the option to renew her contract, but is said to have decided on exiting instead. Per reports from Variety and Status, the journalist – who previously had a tenure at CBS News – felt “some uncertainty” about the future of CNN under its expected new corporate leaders.

A representative for CNN declined TheWrap’s request for comment.

Reid’s decision comes on the heels of CNN CEO Mark Thompson reportedly telling Paramount executives that he would not share oversight of the network with another executive.

It also raises the question of who may follow Reid’s lead, as CNN anchor Anderson Cooper notably quit “60 Minutes” as a result of CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss’ controversial changes.

It’s been repeatedly speculated that Ellison may tap Weiss to oversee CNN in addition to CBS News. Though, earlier this month, an individual with knowledge of CBS’ thinking told TheWrap “there is no intention” for Weiss to run the combined news operation amid Paramount’s search for a new business executive. Yet, a recent report from The New York Times claimed Ellison was still considering having Weiss oversee CNN in addition to CBS News.

Ellison intends to close the $110 billion acquisition of WBD by July. And, while the merger has been given the seal of approval by Trump’s DOJ, it faces a potential legal challenge by State AGs, including California’s Rob Bonta.

“The merger of Warner Bros and Paramount is not a done deal and remains under investigation by my office,” Bonta said after the DOJ stated it didn’t find any issues with the deal.