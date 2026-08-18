Stephen A. Smith Warns NABJ Will ‘Regret’ Giving Him ‘Thumbs Down’ Award: ‘They’ve Made Me More Intense’

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ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith sounded off on the National Association of Black Journalists’ decision to give him the “Thumbs Down” award, noting the organization will “regret” it.

During a Monday appearance on Fox News’ “Hannity,” Smith weighed in on the snub from the NABJ, which he was given for his alleged “recurring public pattern of disparaging commentary directed at prominent Black women across politics, sports and media.”

However, Smith felt this was an inaccurate summary of his career, blasting it as “utterly ridiculous.”

“I was raised by five Black women. My mother, God rest her soul, and my four older sisters,” he told host Sean Hannity. “I have two daughters, I have 10 nieces. I don’t know what the hell they’re talking about.”

He continued: “I find it highly offensive that they would label me in this way, give me a thumbs down award specifically for disparaging Black women. I want everybody out there to know, there’s no such thing. That did not happen. That is a flat out lie.”

As Smith went on, he acknowledged that he may’ve disagreed with Jasmine Crockett, Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama in the past on certain topics or policies, but defended “that is all that I have done.”

Stephen A. Smith: I find it highly offensive they would label me in this way, give me a thumbs down award specifically for disparaging Black women. I want everybody out there to know, there's no such thing. That did not happen. pic.twitter.com/acNk4KryWG — Acyn (@Acyn) August 18, 2026

“My point is, whether you agree or disagree, how does the word ‘disparaging’ come into play?” he sounded off. “Or to talk about me degrading, denigrating Black women? No. I have had a difference of opinion about something that they may have said and that is all. But a journalistic organization thats foundation is supposed to be based on objectivity – and most importantly uplifting African Americans within the journalism industry – well, excuse me. What have I accomplished in my career?”

Smith then highlighted his credentials, including the fact that he’s set to be inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame.

Despite his apparent frustrations, Smith maintained that he was not going to let the insult get the best of him, instead vowing to be even “more intense” moving forward.

Stephen A. Smith: They will regret it because I'm not going away. If anything they made me more intense. Nobody will intimidate me from being who I am, and that is a fair minded individual. pic.twitter.com/3wAJCcN5mt — Acyn (@Acyn) August 18, 2026

“They will regret it because I’m not going away. If anything they made me more intense. They’ve made me more adamant about my position – and the manner in which I go about doing what I do,” he said. “Nobody is going to intimidate me from being who I am, and that is a fair minded individual.”

He added: “I’m not backing up one inch. As far as I’m concerned, all they’ve done is stirred me up.”

A spokesperson for the NABJ said the organization “stands by its 2026 Thumbs Down Awards and the concerns raised regarding the individuals and institutions recognized this year.”



“The award is not new,” the statement added. “NABJ first presented the Thumbs Down Award in 1989 and has issued it 44 times since its inception, holding individuals and institutions across the media landscape accountable when their reporting, commentary or practices have conflicted with the organization’s mission and values. Recipients over the years have included Black and non-Black individuals and institutions. NABJ calls balls and strikes based on the conduct and issues before us, not the identity of the recipient.”



It continued: “While much of the public conversation in recent days has centered on Stephen A. Smith, he was one of five recipients named this year. The concerns NABJ raised extend well beyond any one individual and include threats to editorial independence, the loss of newsroom diversity and reporting expertise, the treatment of Black journalists in the workplace, responsible use of influential media platforms, and decisions that affect the ability of journalists to fully and fairly cover Black communities and hold powerful institutions accountable.”



The spokesperson stressed that the award is “not permanent condemnation or criticism for criticism’s sake” but that “accountability should create an opportunity for reflection, dialogue and progress.”

Watch the highlights from his Fox News interview above.