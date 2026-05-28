Terry Moran Launches His Own Website, Live Daily Video News Program After ABC News Exit

It’s been nearly a year since Terry Moran was suspended and ultimately cut from ABC News due to his “world-class hater” social media commentary regarding President Donald Trump and Stephen Miller, but he’s officially made the move into independent journalism.

The former Senior National Correspondent at the news network is using his Supreme Court expertise to launch his own beehiiv website, RealPatriotism.com, as well as an upcoming daily news video broadcast with live call-in conversations.

“I’ve got some exciting news to share with you, but first, and more important, I want to say thank you, truly. It’s been almost a year now since ABC News and I parted ways and I could not have dreamt what was going to come next: You, you came next,” Moran shared in a Thursday Instagram video. “The ‘Real Patriotism’ community, millions of others who have made it possible for me over the past, whatever it is, 10 months to do what I love to do: report, write, interview, travel the country, bring you the stories and the perspectives — the independent perspectives — that I think our country needs in these troubled times.”

“And now it’s time for the next chapter. We are building a new platform, RealPatriotism.com, and it’s going to be the home for all of my work and more,” he continued. “We’re launching a daily video news program that we want you to participate in. We’re going to take your calls, your questions and comments, answer them, talk about them on the air live at realpatriotism.com, YouTube and elsewhere.”

“In our country, the job of a journalist is to hold power to account, and that’s what I’ve tried to do as a reporter for 30 years. It’s getting harder. It’s what I’m doing now, independently, with your support and your participation,” Moran added. “‘Equal justice under law,’ it says above our Supreme Court. I’ve covered this place for decades, and now when the big decisions come down, I will be doing special reports for you, breaking down the opinions, taking you behind the words, the language, and to the real forces that are shaping what this court is doing.”

“The last thing I want to say, this work over the past year that you have made possible is the most meaningful work I’ve ever done,” he concluded. “I like to say that I’ve walked out at ABC News of black-and-white and into Technicolor; walked out of yesterday and into tomorrow, where you and millions like you and journalists like me and all kinds of other people are building the next media, the next chapter in American journalism, and I can’t wait to get at it. See you soon.”

Moran had been with ABC News since 1999, until the network let him go in June 2025 for violating company policy over an X post.

“The thing about Stephen Miller is not that he is the brains behind Trumpism,” he wrote in the since-deleted Tweet. “Yes, he is one of the people who conceptualizes the impulses of the Trumpist movement and translates them into policy. But that’s not what’s interesting about Miller. It’s not brains. It’s bile. Miler is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred. He’s a world-class hater.”

“ABC News stands for objectivity and impartiality in its news coverage and does not condone subjective personal attacks on others,” the network initially responded, before ultimately ruling: “We are at the end of our agreement with Terry Moran and based on his recent post – which was a clear violation of ABC News policies – we have made the decision to not renew. At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism.”