Trump Blasts New ‘60 Minutes’ Leadership as ‘Even Worse’ Over Iran War Report

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President Donald Trump lashed out at the new leadership of CBS News’ “60 Minutes” on Monday, attacking the newsmagazine over its investigation into alleged military failures surrounding an Iranian drone strike that killed six American service members in Kuwait.

“The new people running 60 Minutes are even worse than their predecessors,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, taking aim at the program now overseen by CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss and executive producer Nick Bilton.

The criticism followed Sunday’s “60 Minutes” investigation, which examined whether military commanders ignored warnings about the vulnerability of an Army command post in Kuwait before a deadly March 1 drone strike. The report also documented widespread damage to U.S. installations across the Middle East, raising questions about the military’s preparations and the Pentagon’s portrayal of the war.

Trump disputed the program’s account of American defenses, claiming Iran has launched between 8,000 and 9,000 attack drones and roughly 2,000 ballistic missiles since the war began Feb. 28. He said only two drones and one missile had penetrated defenses and resulted in U.S. fatalities.

“Translation: 99.99% of Iranian missiles and drones have been shot down or, in any event, not caused U.S. deaths,” Trump wrote, describing U.S. Central Command’s defensive measures as “historically effective.”

Trump’s figures could not be independently verified, and his calculation does not distinguish between attacks intercepted and those that failed to cause American deaths. His response also did not directly address the investigation’s central allegation: that military commanders failed to adequately protect troops at a facility identified as a potential Iranian target.

Army Maj. Stephen Ramsbottom, who survived the Kuwait attack, told correspondent Norah O’Donnell that he repeatedly raised concerns about the command post’s vulnerability to drones. Ramsbottom filed a whistleblower complaint with Congress last week, alleging that military leaders ignored warnings and failed to provide adequate defenses.

“There was nothing there designed to protect from an aerial attack,” Ramsbottom told the program. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth previously described the command post as fortified. The Pentagon declined to answer CBS’ questions about whether the unit had been denied adequate protection.

The investigation, drawing on satellite imagery and newly obtained video, also found that Iranian strikes had hit at least 31 U.S. military and diplomatic sites across eight countries, damaging hundreds of buildings and structures.

Trump’s broadside comes amid a major overhaul of “60 Minutes” under Weiss, who appointed Bilton in May following the departure of longtime executive producer Tanya Simon. The changes have brought fresh scrutiny to the newsmagazine’s editorial direction as CBS navigates its contentious relationship with the president.

The criticism marks a sharp turn from just eight days earlier, when Trump sat down with new “60 Minutes” correspondent Ross Douthat for a wide-ranging interview about the midterm elections, the economy and the Iran war.