Trump ‘Can’t Believe’ Maria Bartiromo Is No Longer at Fox News: ‘A True Warrior’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

President Donald Trump is in disbelief that Maria Bartiromo is no longer going to be the face of Fox Business and Fox News.

“I can’t believe Maria Bartiromo is no longer going to have her great show(s) on FoxNews/Business. Three different shows, always number one,” Trump wrote late Thursday on Truth Social. “Maria is a total professional, and a true warrior. Her fans, of which there are many, will not be happy. God bless you, Maria!”

Indeed, the “Sunday Morning Futures,” “Mornings With Maria” and “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street” host parted ways with the Fox family of networks on Thursday after 12 years with the company.

“We thank Maria for her work over the last 12 ½ years and wish her all the best on her next chapter,” Fox News Media said in a statement, without giving a reason for her sudden departure.

Going forward, her daily morning show will be rebranded to “Mornings With Fox Business” with rotating anchors, while Cheryl Casone will host Friday’s newly retitled “FBN’s Wall Street” and Jason Chaffetz will host this weekend’s “Sunday Morning Futures” ahead of permanent replacements.

Trump’s response to her exit was slightly more earnest that that of his vice president. Also on Thursday night, VP JD Vance laughed off questions about Bartiromo potentially replacing Karoline Leavitt as White House Press Secretary.

“I love Maria. I think she’s an amazing person, an amazing talent,” he told reporters. “I don’t get involved in the personal drama of media stations. In fact, I’d like to invite [Fox News correspondent] Peter Doocy to come up here and answer a question about what happened to Maria.”

“I wish her all the best. She’s a very very dear friend,” Vance added. “I haven’t even talked to her, so I don’t know the backstory about why she’s decided to leave Fox News.”