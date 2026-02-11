Republican Congressman Compares Bad Bunny’s ‘Disturbing’ Halftime Show to Janet Jackson Wardrobe Malfunction | Video

Rep. Mark Alford (R-Missouri) joined growing outcry against Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime show, saying on Tuesday that the “disturbing” nature of the Grammy winner’s nearly all-Spanish performance “could be much worse than the Janet Jackson wardrobe malfunction” in 2004.

During a Tuesday appearance on “Real America’s Voice,” the Republican congressman sounded off on the divisive performance, which saw Bad Bunny performing hit songs like “Yo Perreo Sola” and “Safaera.”

“The Bad Bunny bad performance at the Super Bowl, we’re still investigating this,” Alford said. “There’s a lot of information that has come out about the lyrics. I saw the halftime show — switching back and forth with the TPUSA halftime show. The lyrics from what we’ve seen from Bad Bunny are very disturbing.”

He continued: “And if it holds true —I don’t speak fluent Spanish, okay, I know how to ask where the bathroom is — but if it’s true what was said on national television, we have a lot of questions for the entities that broadcast this and we’ll be talking with Brendan Carr from the FCC about this. This could be much worse than the Janet Jackson wardrobe malfunction.”

The Republican congressman’s threats to involve FCC chairman Brendan Carr came amid the growing calls for a formal congressional inquiry into Bad Bunny‘s “pure smut” halftime show.

And the congressman’s comparisons to Jackson harken back to February 2004, when the legendary musician came under fire after her right breast was briefly exposed on national television when Justin Timberlake tore off a piece of her bustier during their Super Bowl halftime performance.

Per Alford, the Jackson incident was accidental, but Bad Bunny’s suggestive performance “was intentional.”

Watch his commentary below.

Alford’s remarks came after fellow Republican congressman Andy Ogles called on the Energy and Commerce Committee to lead an investigation into what the National Football League and NBCUniversal knew about Bad Bunny’s set, suggesting they helped facilitate an “indecent broadcast.”

“The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show was pure smut, brazenly aired on national television for every American family to witness,” Rep. Ogles wrote on X Monday evening. “Children were forced to endure explicit displays of gay sexual acts, women gyrating provocatively and Bad Bunny shamelessly grabbing his crotch while dry-humping the air.”

He added: “And if that weren’t outrageous enough, the performance’s lyrics openly glorified sodomy and countless other unspeakable depravities. These flagrant, indecent acts are illegal to be displayed on public airways.”

In contrast, Democratic politicians, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Jim McGovern and Governor Gavin Newsom, lauded Bad Bunny’s halftime show as an inspiring act.

“Thank you @sanbenito for taking the California stage and using your voice at #SuperBowl LX. A beautiful moment,” Newsom wrote on X Sunday evening. “Together, we are America.”

Similarly, McGovern commented, “It doesn’t get any more American than this. Unity and love over division and hate. Thank you Bad Bunny for reminding us who we are.”

As for AOC, she came to Bad Bunny’s defense after YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul called the Puerto Rican singer “a fake American citizen.”

“A ‘fake American citizen?’ Didn’t you MOVE to Puerto Rico to avoid paying your taxes while kids across America go hungry?” the congresswoman from New York noted. “Meanwhile Benito actually funds low income kids’ access to arts and sports programs, while you defund them. Of course you’re mad. He makes you look small.”