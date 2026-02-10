Jon Stewart Rips Trump and MAGA as ‘F–king Pathetic’ After Outrage Over Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Show | Video

Jon Stewart laid into Donald Trump and his MAGA supporters over their outrage for Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show, blasting them as “f–king pathetic.”

The comedian sounded off on the conservative party during Monday’s monologue for “The Daily Show,” where he called out the hypocrisy from the right and suggested they were now acting like “snowflakes.”

“When did the right become such f–kin p—ies?” Stewart said. “Remember what you hated about liberals? Perpetually offended, safe spaces, censoring free speech, culture of victimhood. Remind you of anyone? ‘Oh, I can’t go 15 minutes without listening to country music. I need a separate show.’”

Stewart was referring to Turning Point USA’s Trump-friendly alternative halftime show that featured performances from Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett, as well as a tribute to Charlie Kirk and an introduction from Pete Hegseth.

Of course, it wasn’t just Bad Bunny’s performance that had MAGA up in arms, as Trump’s supporters also expressed outrage after Olympic skier Hunter Hess said representing the U.S. brought about “mixed emotions” amid the ICE raids back home.

“This whole culture war this weekend has really demonstrated one thing. It’s that for all of MAGA’s triumphalism, it’s not a movement that seems confident in its position,” Stewart said. “These people who control every branch of government are so triggered by someone singing in Spanish for 20 minutes, they need to create their own safe space alternative halftime show, where Trad Bunny over here is singing songs about how he can’t even enjoy sitting in a truck and drinking beer because he knows that somewhere out there, there’s a trans person.”

He continued: “It’s actually f–king pathetic, the gap between the power you all wield and the victimhood you all claim is the real offense. If you didn’t actually have the power to do so much damage in our country, I think we’d all dismiss it as a weak and pathetic pity party. That’s what you’re throwing.” Watch Stewart’s full monologue below.

Stewart’s comments come after Trump said Bad Bunny’s halftime performance made “no sense.”

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Sunday evening. “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.”

He added: “This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History. There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD — And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

