Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Demands Trump Cease ‘Constant, Unprovoked Attacks’

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni called on President Donald Trump to end his “constant, unprovoked attacks” on her character. This came after he insisted she “asked, over and over, for a picture with me” on Saturday after the world leaders attended the G7 Summit in France this week.

“President Trump, these constant, unprovoked attacks are senseless,” Meloni wrote in an Instagram post. “As for my popularity, being your friend certainly has not helped it, nor does it depend on my relationship with you. My popularity depends on my ability to defend Italy’s national interest, and that is exactly what I have always done.”

“That is also what I did regarding the American military bases in Italy. Their use is governed by agreements that we have always respected, and that cannot be violated as long as I am Prime Minister,” she continued. “Italy remains a sovereign nation. In any case, my popularity is none of your concern. I suggest you focus on yours.”

Meloni’s message was written in response to a Trump Truth Social post.

“Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni asked, over and over, for a picture with me during the G-7 meeting in France,” he wrote. “She is doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity, possibly because she turned down the United States of America, a Country that truly loves and protects Italy, when it came to denying Iran from obtaining or developing a Nuclear Weapon (But so did NATO, for that matter!).”

“She wouldn’t even let us use Italy’s landing strips or runways, a great logistical inconvenience, and this despite the fact the U.S. contributes hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year to protect Italy, and other ‘so-called’ NATO Allies,” Trump added. “Now, after the United States defeated Iran militarily, she wants to be friends again in order to get her ‘numbers up.’ No thanks!!!”

Trump’s first and second terms have been marked by incidences of increased aggression against women in positions of power. This includes remarks made to and about female reporters, as well as Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris.