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Biden Will Tell His Side of the Story in New Book ‘Promise Me, America’

“It’s about the challenges we faced as a nation, about the decisions I made and why I made them … it’s about why I chose to run for re-election and why I chose to step aside,” the 46th president teases

JD Knapp
Joe Biden appears during an Oct. 4 news conference (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Joe Biden appears during an Oct. 4 news conference (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden is ready to tell his side of the story in his new book “Promise Me, America,” out later this year.

“Since I left the presidency, I’ve had a lot of people ask me, ‘Joe, what have you been doing?’” the former president shared in a Wednesday social media video announcement. “I’ve been spending a lot of time with my family, I’ve been dealing with a cancer diagnosis and I’ve been getting treatment, and it’s been going really well. I want to thank all those who offered their prayers, their support and well-wishes. They’ve meant the world to me and to Jill.”

“I’ve written a book about my time as president. It’s called ‘Promise Me, America.’ It’s coming out in November and it’s available for pre-order now,” Biden added. “It’s about the challenges we faced as a nation, about the decisions I made, and why I made them. Leading the country through Covid, rebuilding our economy, restoring our democracy after the attack on January 6th, ending our nation’s longest war in Afghanistan, strengthening NATO and supporting Ukraine. It’s about why I chose to run for re-election and why I chose to step aside.”

After serving as vice president under President Barack Obama from 2009-2017, the former Delaware senator went on to become the 46th president between Trump’s two terms. Despite initially announcing his bid for re-election and being the Democrats’ presumptive nominee, public concerns of his age and mental health forced him to withdraw his candidacy, allowing VP Kamala Harris to take his place.

Harris notably shared her version of events in her 2025 memoir, “107 Days.” Meanwhile, former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden just released her memoir “View From the East Wing” last month.

“Most of all, it’s about my faith in the promise of America. The promise we made to those who came before us to honor their sacrifice, the promise we made to one another, to treat everyone with dignity and respect, and the promise we made to future generations of Americans to remain the beacon to the world,” Biden concluded. “‘Promise Me, America’ is about my faith in America and the American people. I hope you’ll read it, and I hope it strengthens your faith in what we can do as a nation and a people.”

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JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

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