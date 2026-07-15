Biden Will Tell His Side of the Story in New Book ‘Promise Me, America’

President Joe Biden is ready to tell his side of the story in his new book “Promise Me, America,” out later this year.

“Since I left the presidency, I’ve had a lot of people ask me, ‘Joe, what have you been doing?’” the former president shared in a Wednesday social media video announcement. “I’ve been spending a lot of time with my family, I’ve been dealing with a cancer diagnosis and I’ve been getting treatment, and it’s been going really well. I want to thank all those who offered their prayers, their support and well-wishes. They’ve meant the world to me and to Jill.”

I’ve written a book about my time as President. It’s called PROMISE ME, AMERICA. It’s coming out November 17th and is available for preorder now. https://t.co/uMINr9efxS@littlebrown pic.twitter.com/yzWfZyD31A — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 15, 2026

“I’ve written a book about my time as president. It’s called ‘Promise Me, America.’ It’s coming out in November and it’s available for pre-order now,” Biden added. “It’s about the challenges we faced as a nation, about the decisions I made, and why I made them. Leading the country through Covid, rebuilding our economy, restoring our democracy after the attack on January 6th, ending our nation’s longest war in Afghanistan, strengthening NATO and supporting Ukraine. It’s about why I chose to run for re-election and why I chose to step aside.”

After serving as vice president under President Barack Obama from 2009-2017, the former Delaware senator went on to become the 46th president between Trump’s two terms. Despite initially announcing his bid for re-election and being the Democrats’ presumptive nominee, public concerns of his age and mental health forced him to withdraw his candidacy, allowing VP Kamala Harris to take his place.

Harris notably shared her version of events in her 2025 memoir, “107 Days.” Meanwhile, former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden just released her memoir “View From the East Wing” last month.

“Most of all, it’s about my faith in the promise of America. The promise we made to those who came before us to honor their sacrifice, the promise we made to one another, to treat everyone with dignity and respect, and the promise we made to future generations of Americans to remain the beacon to the world,” Biden concluded. “‘Promise Me, America’ is about my faith in America and the American people. I hope you’ll read it, and I hope it strengthens your faith in what we can do as a nation and a people.”