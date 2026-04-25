Marjorie Taylor Greene Declares ‘Trump Hates Women’ After His Repeated Attacks on Candace Owens and Megyn Kelly

Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed that Donald Trump “hates women” after the president’s latest attack on Candace Owens and other female figures in MAGA.

The former congresswoman took to X Friday evening to issue her scathing rebuke of Trump, in which she publicly condemned his latest Truth Social post about Owens. Specifically, earlier on Friday, Trump posted to his social media site a mock Time cover blasting Owens as the “Vile Person of the Year” and accused her of being “an extremely Low IQ individual.”

“President Trump hates women he can’t control, who don’t worship him, women who actually worship God, and are much more intelligent than he is,” Greene wrote in response. “Women like @RealCandaceO. This cruel post about Candace looks like something Laura Loomer would conjure up as she gives Trump his talking points, policy decisions, and political advice which is literally destroying him and the Republican Party.”

She continued: “Trump refused to support the women who were victims of Epstein, he called me a traitor for supporting them and not bowing to him, he is attacking Megyn Kelly, and Candace Owens.”

Per Greene, while Trump’s Cabinet has had women in high powered roles, she noted that the president has “either fired or privately told [these women] to leave.” She shouted out Kristi Noem, Pam Bondi and Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

“He appointed Elise Stefanik as ambassador of the UN, then took it away, without a care, even after all she did to support him just because Johnson told him too,” Greene said. “No matter what you think about any of us women, as we are all different from each other, whether you like us or not, one thing is incredibly clear, Trump hates women. And posts like this one is going to turn the majority of women in America against him.”

Representatives for the White House did not immediately responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Greene, a former Trump loyalist, had a public falling out with the president last year after she spoked out against Republican leadership amid the government shutdown and criticized the administration’s handling of the Epstein files.

In response to this criticism, Trump publicly rescinded his endorsement of Greene, prompting the Georgia politician to resign from Congress.

At the time, Greene said she had “too much self-respect and dignity” for herself and her district to endure a battle with Trump. She also added that she would not be “a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better.”