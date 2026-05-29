Spencer Pratt Explains Why He Doesn’t Want Celebrity Endorsements for LA Mayor Bid: ‘I Love It When They Attack Me’ | Video

A day after Jimmy Kimmel made an impassioned plea to Los Angeles residents to not vote for Spencer Pratt, “The Hills” alum shared he isn’t looking for any celebrity endorsements.

“What I have learned is I actually don’t want celebs to come out and endorse me,” Pratt said on Thursday’s broadcast for Fox News’ “Gutfeld”. “I don’t want anybody to endorse me, except for the moms and animal lovers in L.A. That’s my entire vote.”

Though, Pratt previously claimed that Oscars winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx privately supported his bid for mayor of Los Angeles. When confronted with this claim, Pratt doubled down and said “it did” happen. (However, Pratt’s claims contradict what TheWrap has heard, as we understand that DiCaprio has not publicly or privately endorsed any candidate for mayor.)

Nonetheless, Pratt reiterated that he was “cool if no celebrity actually endorses [him],” adding, “I love it when they attack me, because then I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m doing so well.’”

As we mentioned, Pratt’s commentary on celebrity support came a day after Kimmel ripped into his campaign on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” calling him a “narcissist looking for attention.”

Kimmel added at the time: “You think this guy wants to sit through city council meetings all day talking about zoning? No, he wants to be a star again. And guess what? It’s working.”

Comedian Chelsea Handler also spoke out against Pratt’s campaign, noting in an Instagram post last week, “This is a reminder that a straight, white male, former reality star that has no previous experience in government should not be a legitimate political candidate. Have we learned anything yet?”

Meanwhile, Jane Fonda chose to endorse Pratt’s political rival, incumbent Mayor Karen Bass. In response to the endorsement, Pratt wrote on X: “Not shocking the commies stick together.”

However, a number of celebrities have voiced their support for Pratt leading up to the June 2 primary, including Joe Rogan, Kristin Cavallari, Katharine McPhee, David Foster, Heather McDonald, Perez Hilton, Holly Madison and Nick Viall, among others. However, some of those supporters are ineligible to vote in Los Angeles, as they no longer reside in California.

President Donald Trump even signaled his support for Pratt, sharing he’d “like to see him do well.”

Watch Pratt’s full “Gutfeld” interview above.