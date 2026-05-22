Xavier Becerra Unveils Plan to Protect Hollywood Jobs With Entertainment Summit, Tax Credits and AI Protections

Xavier Becerra released his plan to protect entertainment workers just 10 days before the primary election for California governor.

The leading Democratic candidate and former state attorney general outlined a seven-point policy agenda on Friday, including an expanded tax credit program, AI protections for studios and on-screen talent and a first-of-its-kind California Entertainment Summit.

“California will not manage this industry’s transition from the sidelines,” Becerra wrote in a press release. “The compensation models that sustained a generation of middle-class entertainment workers were built for an industry that no longer exists.”

His proposed summit will convene entertainment unions, crews, producers, executives and streamers alike to “produce a public action plan” to revive Hollywood jobs and keep the industry alive and well in California.

The former United States Secretary of Health and Human Services under the Biden administration also stated that he would defend California’s tax credit program. Unlike some of his fellow candidates, he did not state that he would uncap the program completely, but he did note that the $750 million tax credit is “the floor.”

“From that foundation I will expand it, guided by ongoing assessment of where we are losing work: post-production and VFX, independent productions, episodic television at scale and whatever gaps the data reveals,” he wrote.

Becerra’s chief Democratic rival, billionaire Tom Steyer, first called for an expansion of the state’s tax incentive in March. Matt Mahan, the mayor of San Jose, and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa upped the ante in April, saying they would make the program unlimited.

Since then on the debate stage, the gubernatorial candidates across party lines have advocated for an expanded tax incentive program.

Becerra’s other policy points outlined how he would support a California Content Performance Disclosure requirement that would mandate that studios and streamers be transparent about their performance data with the cast, writers, directors and crew.

He also would support state requirements for productions to disclose how they use AI in their productions, specifically giving rights to performers over their own likeness. Becerra also plans to cut red tape around local permitting, expand workforce development with the guilds and to partner with the federal government to create a nationwide production subsidy.

“Our workers should not fight alone against foreign government treasuries,” the proposal stated. “California will lead the push for federal support, because the government must show up for its workers at every level.”

The largest union representing Hollywood workers, IATSE, has joined with other labor groups in endorsing Steyer, who has been more outspoken in his opposition to M&A in the entertainment sector.