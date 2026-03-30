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Alex Cooper Sets YouTube Competition Series With Divisive ‘Mormon Wives’ Stars Dakota Mortensen, Demi Engemann

The 2026 Unwell Winter Games roster also includes “Love Island” breakout Huda, “DWTS” pro Gleb Savchenko and Anna Delvey

Alex Cooper at the Golden Globes (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Alex Cooper has launched her latest reality television venture with Unwell Productions set exclusively at YouTube.

The 2026 Unwell Winter Games is the first of its kind and will feature a group of 16 “polarizing” reality TV stars and digital influencers competing in a series of mental and physical challenges over four days at a luxury chalet in Park City, Utah.

The cast includes divisive “Mormon Wives” stars Dakota Mortensen and Demi Engemann. The first season also includes “Love Island” breakout Huda, “DWTS” pro Gleb Savchenko and Anna Delvey.

The 2026 Unwell Winter Games roster (Credit: Unwell/Instagram)

The first episode of the reality competition series will drop on Monday, April 6 with additional episodes airing daily from Tuesday to Thursday. The four-episode reality series expands Unwell’s direct-to-consumer business into fully self-produced premium content.

Unwell Winter Games is executive produced by Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan. The series is hosted by YouTuber Adam W., with commentary by influencers and Unwell talent Graydon Cutler and Grace O’Malley.

More to come…

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Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War.

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