‘Hannah Montana’ 20th Anniversary Special Climbs to 6.3 Million Views in 3 Days on Disney+ and Hulu

The “Hannah Montana” 20th anniversary special found its way back home to fans of the Disney Channel original series with an impressive debut viewership.

The special, which dropped March 24 on Disney+ and Hulu, tallied up 6.3 million views through three days of viewing, according to internal data from Disney.

Additionally, the celebration has driven a nearly 1,000% increase in viewing of the “Hannah Montana” catalog in the past week, with fans streaming more than half a billion hours globally on Disney+ to date.

On social media, owned posts on Disney+ and Disney Channel social for the campaign amassed nearly 440 million total impressions and over 30 million engagements, following in the steps of the teaser, which scored over 120 million views in its first 24 hours. Miley Cyrus’ recreation of the iconic Disney Channel Wand also scored over 45 million organic views.

The anniversary also boosted Spotify streams for “Hannah Montana” songs, including “This Is the Life,” which saw a 747% boost following the special’s launch on March 24, as well as “Best of Both Worlds with a 607% lift. “Wherever I Go” saw a 537% uptick and “Ordinary Girl” got a 430% boost.

Airing 20 years to the day after the pilot episode of “Hannah Montana” dropped on Disney Channel in 2006, the special saw Miley Cyrus head back to the sets of the series and look back on the legacy of “Hannah Montana” through an in-depth interview with Alex Cooper, as well as cameos with her family and fellow pop stars Selena Gomez and Chappell Roan.

The special saw Cyrus perform several original Hannah Montana songs, including “This Is the Life,” “The Climb” and “The Best of Both Worlds.” The one-hour special concluded with a new song from Cyrus written specifically for the show.

“Miley said that she had a song she thought was very fitting to end the special, and we got to hear it and I was blown away,” special showrunner Ashley Edens told TheWrap. “It just was such a powerful way to end the special, and that lesson of not forgetting who we were as kids and Miley loving and really embracing her life.”