‘Hannah Montana’ Spotify Streams Surge With 20th Anniversary Special

With nostalgia for “Hannah Montana” at an all time high around the 20th anniversary special, Spotify streams for classic songs from the Disney Channel original have skyrocketed.

“This is the Life,” the first song Miley Cyrus ever performed as Hannah Montana, saw an impressive 747% boost in streams on March 24, the day that the special dropped on Hulu and Disney+, compared to its previous average, according to Spotify data. “Best of Both Worlds,” which Cyrus performed in the special alongside “This is the Life,” also saw a 607% while “Wherever I Go” saw a 537% uptick and “Ordinary Girl” got a 430% boost.

Several other songs features in the special also saw boosts, including “Rock Star” with a 416% surge and “You’ll Always Find Your Way Back Home” — which Cyrus revealed during the special was written by Taylor Swift — with a 310% uptick.

Speaking of Swift, her song “Crazier,” which was featured in the “Hannah Montana” movie, saw a 113% boost on the special’s premiere day. The special saw Cyrus discuss the choice to cast Swift for the role, with Cyrus explaining “this was kind of the beginning of her career, and they were looking for someone that would authentically — no shade, I guess — be performing in a barn.”

“Hoedown Throwdown,” which was also featured in the movie, saw a 174% uptick. Several other throwback songs from Cyrus saw upticks, including “Let’s Dance” with a 320% boost, “G.N.O. – Girl’s Night Out” with a 296% uptick and “7 Things – Single Version” with a 124% boost.

The special saw Cyrus unveil her new song, “Younger You,” which she wrote for the special, drops Friday.

The “Hannah Montana” 20th Anniversary Special is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+.