All the Songs in the ‘Hannah Montana’ 20th Anniversary Special

“Hannah Montana” turns 20 years old this year, and to celebrate, Miley Cyrus gave fans an entire special on Disney+ — and yes, there are musical performances.

Sitting down with her family, past colleagues and host Alex Cooper, Cyrus reflected on what the Disney Channel original series meant to her, as well as the impact it had on her life. She re-created scenes, shared memories and even changed her hair (that’s just the way it goes).

But if you haven’t gotten a chance to watch yet, or maybe your memory is a bit rusty, you might want to know which Hannah Montana songs you’ll actually be treated to in the special. So, we’ve rounded them up for you.

Some are performed by Cyrus herself, and some are simply played in the background, so we’ve sorted that all out for you, too. You can find the full list of songs in the “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special,” below.

Performances

“The Best of Both Worlds”

“This Is the Life”

“The Climb”

“Younger You”

Not performed, but played

“Rock Star”

“Ordinary Girl”

“Wherever I Go”

‘You’ll Always Find Your Way Back Home’

The “Hannah Montana” anniversary special is now streaming on Disney+.