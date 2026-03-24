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All the Songs in the ‘Hannah Montana’ 20th Anniversary Special

From “The Best of Both Worlds” to a brand new song

Miley Cyrus attends the World Premiere of Disney+'s "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special" (Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Miley Cyrus attends the World Premiere of Disney+'s "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special" (Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Hannah Montana” turns 20 years old this year, and to celebrate, Miley Cyrus gave fans an entire special on Disney+ — and yes, there are musical performances.

Sitting down with her family, past colleagues and host Alex Cooper, Cyrus reflected on what the Disney Channel original series meant to her, as well as the impact it had on her life. She re-created scenes, shared memories and even changed her hair (that’s just the way it goes).

But if you haven’t gotten a chance to watch yet, or maybe your memory is a bit rusty, you might want to know which Hannah Montana songs you’ll actually be treated to in the special. So, we’ve rounded them up for you.

Some are performed by Cyrus herself, and some are simply played in the background, so we’ve sorted that all out for you, too. You can find the full list of songs in the “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special,” below.

Mitchel Musso, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Emily Osment and Jason Earles (Credit: Getty Images)
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Performances

  • “The Best of Both Worlds”
  • “This Is the Life”
  • “The Climb”
  • “Younger You”

Not performed, but played

  • “Rock Star”
  • “Ordinary Girl”
  • “Wherever I Go”
  • ‘You’ll Always Find Your Way Back Home’

The “Hannah Montana” anniversary special is now streaming on Disney+.

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Andi Ortiz

Andi Ortiz is an Audience Writer. Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. She also co-hosts WrapWomen’s podcast,…

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