All Chewed Up Adds Food Network Personalities Amanda Freitag and Scott Conant to Creator Lineup | Exclusive

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Creator network All Chewed Up brought Food Network personalities Amanda Freitag and Scott Conant on to host their own weekly programs, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

Both “Ask Amanda: Chef on the Line” and a still-untitled Conant project will premiere on the YouTube channel Nov. 7. The cooking shows join the channel’s series “Simply Symons,” a backyard cooking series hosted by Michael Symon.

“At Simple Alien, we’re building entertainment around how fans actually want to engage with hosts they already know, love and trust,” said Nick Panagopulos and Marissa Ronca, founders of Simple Alien. “’Ask Amanda’ and Scott Conant are the next step in that vision and All Chewed Up continues to grow as the best destination for creator-led food and lifestyle experiences – on and off the screen.”

Freitag’s series will see fans put her on the spot with some of their burning food questions, from how to pull off the dinner party of their dreams to their most hottest food takes.

“The best part about ‘Ask Amanda’ is that I have no idea what’s coming. Real-time questions from viewers, live callers, a live audience eventually. It’s completely unscripted, spontaneous, and I’m here for it,” Freitag said. “I’m at my best when I’m under pressure! This is the kind of direct connection I’ve always wanted with people. Getting to share my cooking knowledge and help people feel confident in the kitchen while riffing and problem-solving together in the moment? That’s the dream.”

The 15-episode series will be sponsored by FreshDirect. Freitag is best known for competing on “Iron Chef America,” “Tournament of Champions” and “The Next Iron Chef.” She has also appeared as a frequent guest judge on “Chopped” since 2009.

For Conant’s series, he will showcase his Italian cooking skills for a live audience. His show will be filmed at Hudson Table, an interactive culinary studio with locations in Hoboken, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Stamford, and Princeton. The show will serve as both an online cooking show and also an in-person event experience.

“Food has always been a conduit for connection for me, so the opportunity to cook live, share stories, and interact with an audience in the moment is incredibly exciting,” Conant said. “This project gives me a chance to do what I love most—cook for people and connect with them around the table. There’s something special about the energy you get from a live audience, and I can’t wait to bring that experience to life every Saturday.”

Conant has been on judge on “Chopped” since 2009. He has also appeared on “Iron Chef America,” “Beat Bobby Flay” and hosted “House of Knives.”

Both series are produced by Simple Alien for All Chewed Up. Simple Alien was founded by Emmy-nominated executive producers and veteran creative strategists Nicholas Panagopulos and Marissa Ronca. They launched Chewed UP in 2025 to expand their programming slate.

Programs on the All Chewed Up YouTube channel will also be available to stream on LG Channels and wherever you listen to podcasts.