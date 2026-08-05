Eli Rallo to Host ‘Prose Society’ Podcast for iHeart | Exclusive

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Creator and author Eli Rallo will launch her podcast “Prose Society” in partnership with iHeartPodcasts, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

Her new weekly podcast will blend literary conversations with pop culture. Rallo will host conversations with authors and creators, as well as giving her takes on internet discourse and book reviews, expanding on the content she already makes on TikTok and Instagram.

The influencer, who has amassed more than 1.5 million followers across platforms, previously hosted a lifestyle and culture podcast “Miss Congeniality with Eli Rallo” but stepped away in July 2024 to focus primarily on her writing.

“I started a podcast after getting my masters in journalism in 2022, and when I stopped that podcast, I told myself that I’d come back to podcasting one day when the time and partner felt right, and I could really deliver the best possible content to my audience,” she said in a statement to TheWrap.

“Three years later, ‘Prose Society’ really feels like the perfect fresh start,” Rallo added. “I’m thrilled to be launching this new weekly podcast in partnership with iHeartPodcasts, and getting to chat about literature, pop culture and media with like-minded readers and writers is so exciting to me—and something I can’t wait to share with the world!”

Rallo has published two memoirs, including “I Didn’t Know I Needed This,” which gave her fans a glimpse into her signature rules for dating, and New York Times bestseller “Does Anyone Else Feel This Way?,” in which she shared commentary on relationships, identity and the quarter-life crisis. Her debut novel, “I Hope Eden Reads This,” will be published this spring.

The podcast will premiere Wednesday, Aug. 12. New episodes will premiere weekly on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard. The podcast is a co-production and distributed by iHeartPodcasts.

Her second episode of “Prose Society” will feature a conversation with author Amy Chozick discussing her new novel, “With Friends Like You.”

The podcast launch coincides with the launch of Rallo’s larger Prose Society community. Prose Society is a book club and a growing community for book lovers.

iHeartPodcasts hosts a growing slate of shows, including “Las Culturistas,” “On Purpose with Jay Shetty,” “Dear Chelsea” and “The Breakfast Club.” The podcast publisher has expanded its deal with Netflix, bringing new video podcasts from Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson, Lele Pons and Martha Stewart to the streamer.