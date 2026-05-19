‘Law & Order’ Mobile Game Launches on Peacock With New Cases Dropping Weekly

Peacock and Wolf Games have launched their first interactive mobile game on the streaming platform, “Law & Order: Clue Hunter,” allowing fans to test their own investigative skills.

The first mobile game of the partnership will be available to play on Peacock Tuesday. With new cases dropping weekly, gamers will have a chance to solve crimes of their own by finding hidden objects and identifying key suspects.

“’Law & Order’ has one of the most passionate and enduring fandoms in television, and this game gives fans a new way to engage with the world they love,” said Elliot Wolf, chief creative officer and co‑founder of Wolf Games. “With ‘Clue Hunter,’ we’re excited to put players at the center of the investigation and challenge their eye.”

Erin Underhill, president of Universal Televsion added that the game is a natural extension of the television franchise, which has maintained an audience for 35 years.

“For over three decades, “Law & Order” has built an incredibly durable and iconic franchise,” she said. The game Elliot created is a natural evolution of that legacy tapping into storytelling that our fans already have a deep connection to.”

“Law & Order: Clue Hunter” demo page (Credit: Peacock)

“Law & Order: Clue Hunter” is just the first game released in partnership with Wolf Games, the entertainment company founded by Elliot Wolf, Andrew Adashek and Noah Rosenberg. NBCU announced in 2025 that it would build several fan-first experiences, such as mobile gaming.

Peacock and Wolf Games will also launch “Public Eye,” a game built around episodic, narrative‑driven cases, later this summer. The game gives fans the control to solve crime, expose secrets and control the narrative.

The game launch comes a little after a week after NBC renewed “Law & Order” for a 26th season. The pickup was later than usual for the franchise with the announcement just before the start of the parent company’s upfront presentation.

“Law & Order: SVU” was renewed in mid-April for Season 28, continuing its reign as the longest-running primetime drama in American history. Another spinoff “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” however, was canceled after five seasons on NBC and Peacock.